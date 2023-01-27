WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT)- ReLeaf Washington is working to plant and protect trees throughout the city.

One of the organization’s goals is to plant 1,000 trees locally. ReLeaf Washington has also been working with the City of Washington to make sure the trees they plant do not interfere with utilities. ReLeaf plants trees like live oaks, cypress, maple trees and others. The organization’s overall mission is to help the local environment.

Watch the video above to see ReLeaf member Heather Thienpont speak about the mission of ReLeaf Washington, the history of the organization, and ReLeaf’s upcoming plans.