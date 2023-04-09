GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Since 2020, golf has become the most popular it’s been since Tiger Woods in his prime years.

According to the National Golf Foundation, the number of new players has increased to a record-high of 6.2 million and the age group that logged the most hours on the course has been between the ages of 60 and 69.

With millions of Americans planning their retirement, what are the best golfing states for retirees that have a passion for golfing? According to a new data study by Gambling.com, Nebraska has been deemed the top state in America for golfers to retire to.