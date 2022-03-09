NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s been over two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since then, the medical community has produced three versions of vaccines and a booster shot to combat the virus.

Now, medical professionals are trying to figure out if the future of COVID-19 vaccines is continuous, and if they will look similar to the yearly Flu shot injection.

“The flu virus is a different family of virus,” Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail said. “And from season to season of influenza, we see what we call antigenic drift, which means that it changes its surface it changes its coat from season to season. So every year it’s got a new coat.

“And we need a new vaccine theoretically to be able to attack that coat and take the coat off the virus and, and attack it. And that’s the that’s where the new flu vaccine comes from a new flu shot comes from every year.”

Right now, experts say they just don’t know if the COVID vaccine will become an ongoing yearly shot.

“There is so much up in the air because this is such a new thing that we’re dealing with, from the scientific and epidemiology community. So we’re very much still figuring out what that’s going to look like,” says Lead Clinical Pharmacists at CarolinaEast Medical Center, Amy Copely.

We first saw the original wave in early 2020. Then the Delta wave came in late June of 2021. And finally, we saw the Omicron variant arrive in December of last year.

“The question is, will we have another wave? What will it be?” Copley said.

So far, experts haven’t caught wind of another variant out there. There are currently sub-variants of Omicron called VA2, but experts say it’s similar enough to the original Omicron variant that individuals who already contracted Omicron should be immune. Plus, some manufacturers are working on an Omicron-specific booster to combat this.

According to Silvernail, COVID and its vaccines haven’t been around nearly long enough to tell with certainty what the next step will be.

“As to ongoing shots, I don’t right now that we know for sure. You know, we’re about a year and three months into the vaccine era of COVID. Flu vaccines have been around for, you know, 50 years or more.” Dr. John Silvernail, Pitt County Health Director

Copely says SARS COV2, or the virus that causes COVID-19, mutates every two or so weeks, much slower than that of HIV or Influenza. Because of that, the virus has an editor in its mutation that essentially “catches mistakes that could ultimately kill the virus.”

“We may be able to come up with technology in the shot, that would basically knock out that editor. That would be the ultimate goal. So there’s some work being done on stuff like that, including Walter Reed has done a lot of research on a pan COVID shot or vaccine. And I think the big questions that still remain would be the dose. What is the ideal dose? The frequency?” Amy Copely, Lead Clinial Pharmicists at CarolinaEast Medical Center

If they do produce another version of the COVID-19 vaccine, the questions will be: How often do we need to take it? And, will doses be different for adults and children?

“We need a way to contain it and live with it in an endemic state as opposed to pandemic, which means figuring out how do we make it more stable and not have these waves or pulses like we’ve seen with Delta and with Omicron. And basically have a baseline more controllable state. It doesn’t mean it will go away. It doesn’t mean people won’t get it or won’t die from it, but vastly reducing that risk. And one of those paths is vaccination or continued shots.” Amy Copely, Lead Clinial Pharmicists at CarolinaEast Medical Center

Silvernail says guidance over the vaccines has been an influx and can be confusing to the general public on what they should and should not get regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. He says if you’ve completed the series, getting your first two doses, then talk to your doctor, health department, local pharmacists or someone else who can answer the question as to when you as an individual should get a booster or third dose for that vaccine.