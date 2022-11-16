BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s that time of year again, Thanksgiving. While many are looking forward to it, not everyone in the US has the resources these days to celebrate.

That’s where Operation Give Back comes in. Held in Duplin County, Pathway Church in Beulaville is helping lead the operation to provide families in need with meals and more to enjoy. It’s sponsored by Kingdom Partnership Christian Center in Beulaville, Abba Family Worship & Deliverance Center in Warsaw and other churches partnered with this mission.

WNCT held a zoom call with Pastor Christopher Rose on Wednesday to discuss how Operation Give Back works and how it impacts the community. Rose said Operation Give Back is more than a food bank, it is about “meeting the needs of the entire community.”

“Our goal is just to meet the need as much as possible from a feeding standpoint,” Rose said. He also said their target this year is to fill the needs of at least 500 people.

Operation Give Back is open to whoever needs it, no matter what county they’re from. Social Services and Crisis Centers will be on the premises during the time of this event.

If you have questions or are wanting to donate, contact Operation Give Back at (910) 554-1761. For more information visit Kingdom Partnership Christian Center’s website.