GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The focus is now on Christmas but New Year’s Eve is around the corner.

Say goodbye to 2023 and say hello to 2024. Here’s a list of events hosted by cities and communities all over Eastern North Carolina.

New Bern New Year’s Eve Block Party

New Bern will be hosting its 6th annual New Year’s Block Party in downtown New Bern. All the activities will be held at the corner of Craven and Pollock Streets. Admission to the event is free. All the activities will begin at 5:30 p.m. and include a Kids Fun Zone, food trucks, family-friendly activities and much more. Live entertainment will begin at 8:45 p.m. The countdown with the bear drops at midnight.

Downtown Countdown in Morehead City

Morehead City will be kicking off the new year with family-friendly fun downtown. Activities are set to begin at 5 p.m. including games, music, and more. The crab pot will drop at 6 p.m. and midnight. The celebration is free to attend.

Buccaneer’s New Year, Beaufort

Watch Captain Shack walk the plank into Taylor’s Creek at Beaufort’s Buccaneer New Year. All the fun starts at 5 p.m. and the pirate will take his plunge at 7 p.m. There will be s’mores and hot chocolate. Everyone is encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

(WNCT photo)

2nd Annual Shad Drop, Grifton

This will be the second year that Grifton drops a shad at midnight. Every ticket includes drinks, a meal for two, chances to win prizes and entry to see the shad drop. Festivities start at 8 p.m. on Queen Street at the Grifton Train Depot. You can even buy a $100 ticket that could land you $10,000.

NYE Cannon Blast, Atlantic Beach

Fort Macon is bringing the big guns to their New Year’s celebration. Live entertainment will start at 6 p.m. and the cannons will start firing at 7 p.m. The event will be at Fort Macon State Park and is free to attend.

Newport Pig Drop

Newport’s NYC celebration begins at 5 p.m. in the Community Park. It will be a free evening and will include hot cocoa, music and cookies.

City of Greenville photo

Greenville’s NYE Celebration

Celebrate the new year in Greenville at the Town Common. Food trucks, live music, fireworks, and a photo booth will all be present at the celebration. The fun starts at 9 p.m.

Camp Lejeune’s NYE

Join the festive fun at The Club at Paradise Point. Trivia will run throughout the evening along with music, food, drink specials and prizes. There will be a midnight champagne toast to the new year. Admission is $12 per person and the activities start at 8 p.m.

Island of Lights, Kure Beach

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at the beach this year with Kure Beach’s Island of Lights. This free event is family-friendly and begins at 9 pm. A DJ will be spinning tracks for people to dance to and drinks will be available for purchase. A giant beach ball will drop at midnight followed by fireworks. This event is held every year, alternating between Kure Beach and Carolina Beach. The festivities will take place at Kure Beach Ocean Front Park & Pavilion.

Burgaw’s Blueberry Drop

Join the Town of Burgaw at 5:30 p.m. in the Historic Downtown for their sixth annual Blueberry Drop. There will be live music at the event. The blueberry drops at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks.

(WNCT photo)

Mount Olive’s Pickle Drop

The pickle will land in its jar for its 23rd year in Mount Olive. The fun starts beforehand at 5 p.m. with live music and food trucks. Mt. Olive Pickle Company will be giving out free pickles to attendees in celebration. The University of Mount Olive will be hosting the event on their campus.

NYE Downtown Countdown, Tarboro

The Town of Tarboro will be hosting a family-friendly event in the Courthouse Square for New Year’s. Music, face painting, food trucks and more will be present throughout the night. The fun starts at 7 p.m. and will run until midnight.

NYE Extravaganza!, Kinston

The Heritage in Kinston is hosting its own NYE party in style. The free event includes hors d’oeuvres, confetti poppers, a toast at midnight and more. The ball and balloon drop will happen at midnight. The party starts at 8 pm.

Midnight Magic in Manteo

There’s no NYE party quite like an OBX one. In Downtown Manteo starting at 6 p.m., there will be family-friendly activities and live music. Food trucks will be present and the event is free to attend. Fireworks will start at 8 p.m.

NYE Dragon Run and Croaker Drop, Oriental

Join the Town of Oriental in a lucky tradition. A dragon will run on Hodges Street at 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. The town encourages people to bring pots and pans to bang as the dragons run by. After the dragon runs, the croaker will drop at midnight.