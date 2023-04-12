WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — This year marks the 50th anniversary of Chick-fil-A’s scholarship giving. It proved to be extra special for one Wilson employee.

Malcolm Jones received a $50,000 scholarship from the company, which is the most that has ever been awarded in the history of Chick-fil-A. The award is called the Eddie White Servant Leadership Award and it is a one-time only scholarship, meaning Jones will be the only one to ever receive it

“That was like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity … It was just amazing how they doubled it for the anniversary… I got to meet Mr. Eddie White ,” said Jones.

He initially was eligible for the $25,000 Chick-Fil-A True Inspiration college scholarship.

“It was a major surprise. Everybody was acting kind of weird and it was making me kind of suspicious about what was actually going on,” said Jones.

Jones, a Wilson Early College Academy senior, hopes to use it to fund his dream of being an elementary school teacher.

Jones has been an employee with Chick-fil-A for two years. At 18 years old, he is the oldest of 11 children and a first-generation college student.

View the video to see the moment that Jones’ received the scholarship award.