Winterfeast: Traditional oyster roast is coming to New Bern in March

NEW BERN (WNCT) – To quote the famous line from “Game of Thrones,” winter is coming … or at least Winterfeast is.

Winterfeast will be held at Tryon Palace on March 26 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the Tryon Palace South Lawn. If you’re ready for some yummy oysters, roasted pig and some good music, Tryon Palace has got you covered.

If you’ve never been to a traditional oyster and pig roast, this would be the best place to visit for an all-in-one stop. Normally held during January, the 2022 Winterfeast fundraising is now being held on Saturday, March 26. Winterfeast: Spring Edition will be held outside on the south lawn of Tryon Palace with views of the Governor’s Mansion and the Trent River.

(Tryon Palace flyer)

In addition to the bushels of plump, juicy oysters, Winterfeast attendees can feast upon savory roast pig, jambalaya, shrimp and grits, chowder, mac ‘n cheese, apple cobbler and more. The band, Molasses Creek of Ocracoke Island, will be performing throughout the evening.

Tickets are on sale now. VIP tickets are $85 and offer one-hour early admission to the event at 5:30 p.m., a free ticket for your choice of beer or wine, and swag. Limited to 200, VIP tickets are selling out fast. General admission tickets are $60 ($55 if you are a Foundation Member), with entry to the event at 6:30 p.m. A cash bar serving wine and beer will be available.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Foundation and its mission to support the Tryon Palace Historic Sites and Gardens by protecting, preserving and developing the legacy of its historical past.

For more information go to tryonpalace.org, or call (252) 639-3500