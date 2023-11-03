KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Despite her size, Baby was named for her loving personality.

She is a large white American Pit Bull mix. Baby is strong, weighing in around 65 or 70 pounds. Lenior County SPCA Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarman said that she had a lot of potential for training.

WNCT.com’s Best of Pets

Baby does have scaring on her neck where a collar was embedded in her skin. That led Jarman to believe that Baby has lived most of her life chained in a yard.

“She loves everybody and everything. And she is much sweeter than she should be. For having such a rough life, she’s amazing,” said Jarman.

Baby’s adoption fee is $130 which includes spay and up-to-date vaccines.