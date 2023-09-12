KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Biggs is a gentle puppy with lots of potential to fit in with any family.

“He gets along great with any dog. He gets along great with children. He has been walked by a seven-year-old,” said Tiffinie Jarman, rescue coordinator for Lenoir County SPCA.

CLICK HERE for WNCT’s Best of Pets

Biggs is a six-month-old mix that is predicted to be a medium-sized dog at about 40 pounds. So far, Jarman said that Biggs is tidy in his kennel, so she believes house training should be very easy.

His adoption fee is $130 and includes proper vaccines, microchipping and neutering.