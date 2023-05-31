NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Claire Bear, a 10-month-old hound mix and is ready for adoption at the Carteret County Humane Society.

She is large for her age but there is one thing that makes her very different from other dogs.

“The most interesting thing about her, other than her size and personality, is the fact that she is a hermaphrodite,” said Raven, one of the Carteret County Humane Society employees.

As a hermaphrodite, Claire Bear was born with female and male genitalia. She can’t reproduce, but she is very energetic and active. Raven believes that Claire Bear would be a good addition to a family with an active lifestyle.

“That’s the best way to keep these dogs great companions, exercise and socialization,” said Raven.