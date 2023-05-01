GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Delilah, a brindle-colored short-haired dog has been at the Pitt County Animal Shelter for about a month and a half.

Pitt County Animal Shelter volunteer Melanie Sartore-Baldwin said that she is a volunteer favorite, but she needs a family of her own.

“She walks so well on leash, she likes other dogs, she really likes to play, she sits when asked. She would do great in really any home,” said Baldwin.

Delilah is around one or two years old and can be adopted at the Pitt County Animal Shelter. Watch the video above to learn more.