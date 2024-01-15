KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Jack, short for Jack-O-Lantern, has been at the Lenoir County SPCA since last October with very little interest from adopters.

WNCT.com’s Best of Pets page

He had one application from potential adopters but they recently backed out. His breed, an American pit bull, makes it difficult for him to get adopted.

“He walks well on a leash. He’s very calm. He does not need to be around cats, he does want to chase them. Not necessarily to hurt them, but he will chase them,” said Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarman.