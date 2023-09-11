NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — June Bug arrived at Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center as a stray. Staff at the shelter quickly noticed she loves toys and is a very enthusiastic pup.

“Any time you walk past her kennel, you’ll probably see her run and grab a toy. For us, she’s been incredibly loving and just a really sweet girl that could use a home that is gonna give her lots of toys,” said Operations Manager Alyssa Merget.

June Bug’s adoption fee is $125 and includes spaying, a microchip and all appropriate vaccines.