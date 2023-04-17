GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pascal, a domestic short-haired cat, is about a year old and, after being at Pitt County Animal Services for about a month, he is ready for a forever home.

“He’s black and white, kind of cow-printed. He is a sweetheart,” said Holcomb.

Pascal has been neutered and gets along well with other cats, making him a strong candidate for many households, according to Veterinary Assistant Barbara Holcomb.

“He does well with other cats. He has not been dog tested so I can’t attest to that. Certainly, if somebody was interested in him, that’s something we could do here,” said Holcomb.