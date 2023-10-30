WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Mikey, a six-month-old pit bull terrier mix, is energetic and practically buzzing with energy. He was an owner surrender and is now the longest resident at Beaufort County Animal Control.

Officer Haley Hardison said that Mikey is a sweet pup who does well with children. He would do best in a home that could help him get all of his energy out.

“His adoption fee is $85 and that includes a microchip, neuter, a rabies shot … He’s gotten a few vaccines with us already,” said Hardison.