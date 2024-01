NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Reesy was an owner surrender at Craven Pamlico Animal Services Center as her family was moving.

The family couldn’t take her with them. Despite that, Operations Manager Alyssa Merget said that she was very sweet and lovable.

“With us she has been an absolute gem,” said Merget.

