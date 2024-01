KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Scrooge is a young German shepherd mix with a timid personality. Lenoir County SPCA Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarman said that he could warm up to the right people in the right home. He just might need a little extra time to adjust.

“He would be ideal for an emotional support dog. Somebody that needs him because he needs somebody,” said Jarman.

His adoption fee is $130 which includes all appropriate vaccines and neutering.