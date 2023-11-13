NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Spice has a wobbly walk but she still gets around to run and play.

Operations Manager at Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center, Alyssa Mersaidm that Spice’s special walk just makes her more fun, and she has healed well. They don’t know what caused her back legs to be wobbly.

“She was actually owner surrendered to us because they unfortunately couldn’t take care of her anymore,” said Merget.

Spice’s adoption fee is $125, which includes spaying, a microchip and all of her up-to-date vaccinations.