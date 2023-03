GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Sunshine is a domestic short-haired cat, and right now she is a little bit timid. A nice, calm environment might allow her to come out of her shell a bit.

WNCT.com’s Best of Pets

Sunshine is now available at the Pitt County Animal Shelter for $85. She has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

“We believe that she would do well in a home that would be a little bit more quiet, and they will understand that she needs time and patience,” said Pitt County Animal Shelter Supervisor Miranda Guinn.