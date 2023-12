KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Zorro is a female pit bull mix that arrived at Lenoir County SPCA with several other dogs.

She is very dog-social and would do well with a family that has other pets. Zorro’s adoption fee is $130.

“She is so pretty and so unique looking and she’s so loving and playful,” said Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarman.