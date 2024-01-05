KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Some things happen by chance. That’s what took place when Christopher Duke started selling plates out of his kitchen while working at Smithfield Packing Company in Kinston.

Now he regularly sets up his food truck, Drippin’ Flavor X Kaden’s Kitchen, in the company’s parking lot.

“I was just wanting to do something different and I began to sell plates out of my house and it grew very fast. And the health department came and told me that I needed to get into a commercial kitchen or a food truck. So we purchased a food truck and it’s just been going good ever since,” said Duke.

With nearly 17,000 likes on Facebook, Duke is proud to be an example of success for his daughter.

