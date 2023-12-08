Editor’s Note: WNCT.com is introducing a new feature that shares the stories of food truck operators and their businesses all over Eastern North Carolina. Be on the lookout for a new food truck feature each Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Fryancee is changing things up in the food truck department by making French fries the star of each meal they make.

Owner Cristara Owens said that the idea for a fry-central food truck came when her son suggested it.

“It was inspired by my son, who is a very picky eater,” said Owens. “He just turned 10 and still eats only a handful of things. I like cooking and I have worked at restaurants in the past and helped my Godmother with catering … We have been doing this since September, early October, so we are still new.”

Manager Radarmes Barreto and his wife helped start the truck with Owens.

“Our plates have to be interesting considering they are french fries to start out with. So while we got it in order and figured out what topping goes first, which things work, which things don’t, which things were too expensive to sell, which toppings didn’t take well, what things didn’t work. It’s been a work in progress, I’d say. But so far so good,” said Barreto.