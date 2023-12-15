Editor’s Note: WNCT.com is introducing a new feature that shares the stories of food truck operators and their businesses all over Eastern North Carolina. Be on the lookout for a new food truck feature each Friday.

=====

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — GiGi’s Snack Shack is continuing to make food in honor of someone special.

CLICK HERE to see the Food Truck Fridays web page

Owner Jason Romano said he runs the food truck in honor of his grandmother, who passed away a few years ago. He continues her legacy by cooking food that she was known for enjoying.

“My grandmother Gigi always loved picnics and parties and stuff like that,” Romano said. “And she always loved a good burger, a good chicken sandwich, stuff like that so that’s how we got to where we’re at with doing craft burgers, high-end craft burgers, fresh grilled, locally sourced grass-fed chicken.”

He runs the truck with his wife Nina.

Click the video above to see more.