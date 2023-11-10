Editor’s Note: WNCT.com is introducing a new feature that shares the stories of food truck operators and their businesses all over Eastern North Carolina. Be on the lookout for a new food truck feature each Friday.

PIKEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Deep-fried cinnamon rolls. Need we say more?

Jennifer Rogers and her husband sat down one night and decided to make deep-fried cinnamon rolls in their own kitchen. They turned that idea into a food truck business where they put their own spin on deep-fried desserts.

“We started under a tent at a concession at a farmer’s market. We put everything under a tent and everyone loved it,” said Rogers.

For more information on where Simply Cinnamon will set up in the future, visit their Facebook page.