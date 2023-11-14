NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — WNCT’s digital team stepped into the kitchen at New Bern’s newest Domino’s location to learn just how their pizza is made.

We got our hands dirty throughout the process. Owner Stan Gauge showed us how to spread and toss the dough before teaching us how to properly sauce it. He said all the dough was made fresh in-house.

We opted for a Wisconsin Cheese pizza, with layer upon layer of various kinds of cheese, and a “Meatza,” piled high with ham, pepperoni, sausage and beef. It took about five minutes for each pizza to cook.

We believe they turned out pretty well. View the video for more.