ELM CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Yvonne Gardner found out that she had lupus in her kidneys.

Her doctor told her that, eventually, she would need a new kidney. Little did she know, someone she had been friends with for years would be able to fill that need.

“She was right there in front of me, sitting in front of me every Sunday in church. We were friends and family, tight, you know,” said Gardner.

Karen Wingfield was listening to her preacher speak about Gardner’s health issues. When the preacher announced that Gardner needed a new kidney, Wingfield felt the pull to consider that she may be able to provide one.

“I found out that I was a match for Yvonne. And I don’t feel any different. The recovery was not bad at all. She’s doing great … I’m just thankful that I could help a friend,” said Wingfield.

Wingfield and Gardner both encourage anyone that can to take the opportunity to donate.

“I think it’s important that people put being a donor on their driver’s license,” said Gardner.

“I encourage anyone that has a loved one that could possibly help them, to please consider doing it,” said Wingfield.

