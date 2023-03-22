Editor’s note: March is not only National Women’s Month, it’s also National Agriculture Month. WNCT is spotlighting several women in agriculture with a series of stories that you’ll see at WNCT.com through the end of the month.

WILSON, NC (WNCT) — If working in agriculture takes determination to become successful, Gracie Torres knows what it’s all about.

“You’re not gonna make it without the hard work. Sweat, blood, tears, all of it is gonna go into being somebody in the industry,” said Torres.

Torres studied ag business management at North Carolina State University and said she took a lot from the experience. Now she’s a managing member at Cavvietta Quarterhorse and Cattle Company, a family business.

“I’m proud to be a lady in this industry,” she said.

Photos in the video are courtesy of Catrina Williams Photography, Sara Newsome Photography, Rustlin’ Rose Photography and B&J Photography.