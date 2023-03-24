Editor’s note: March is not only National Women’s Month, it’s also National Agriculture Month. WNCT is spotlighting several women in agriculture with a series of stories that you’ll see at WNCT.com through the end of the month.

WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) — An online seed business kicked off an interest in agribusiness for Susan Kinnion.

She started selling plants in starter pots on Etsy and then, when the COVID-19 pandemic slowed things down at the post office, she converted to selling seeds. Her website offers a variety of seed options from flowers to vegetables.

“It’s great. There’s a lot of incentives for women to get in ag because it’s a very male-dominated field,” said Kinnion.

