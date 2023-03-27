Editor’s note: March is not only National Women’s Month, it’s also National Agriculture Month. WNCT is spotlighting several women in agriculture with a series of stories that you’ll see at WNCT.com through the end of the month.

MACCLESFIELD, NC (WNCT) — Susan Rae Robbins has always been a farmer’s daughter.

After her first three months in college, she decided that school wasn’t for her. She made the decision to come back home and work with her dad on their family farm.

That decision led to her opening an event venue, The Farmer’s Daughter at Walston Pond.

“That’s all I’ve ever been is a Farmer’s Daughter so I just thought it would fit,” said Robbins.

