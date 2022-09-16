GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.

Located at 715 Albemarle Ave. in Greenville, the Westside Private Rec Center is owned by Guy Verderosa, who has made it a point to assist the local community with lessons that strengthen both the mind and the body.

Verderosa learned Boxing in the 70s and now wants to teach others who are willing to take the next step to come visit the center. But boxing isn’t the only thing Verderosa wants to assist others with.

Verderosa also has women’s self-defense classes taught by Army vet Larry Walker to make women in the community feel safe and confident in Greenville. Verderosa also uses the center to set up apprenticeship programs for those who are willing to learn.

For more information, click here and here.

In the video, Courtney Layton talks to both Verderosa and Walker about teaching self-defense classes for women in the community, programs they have to offer and much more.