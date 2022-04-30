WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The fifth annual Pitt Community College Car Show took place Saturday and there was a special guest appearance.

Tom Wopat, also known as Luke Duke from the hit show “Dukes of Hazzard” was in attendance at the show due to one of his cars being worked on at the local shop. He was signing autographs and taking pictures Saturday afternoon.

People from all over Eastern North Carolina brought their cars to showcase to others. Some cars were from the 1950s, 60s, and there were even a few from the 1930s.

It was all a part of Saturday’s big effort to raise funds for scholarships and other things at the college.

