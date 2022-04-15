GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Remember to stretch!

Naomi Wieher with the City of Greenville is looking forward to reaching people with the power of Zumba. Energetic music and an open-air environment make people want to come out and take part in the popular workout program.

This particular event, which was held Thursday at Town Common, is sponsored by the City of Greenville’s Aquatics & Fitness Center and has been going on for many years now. The crowd always varies but the emphasis on fun stays the same.

Click the video to find out about Zumba, why people like it and more.