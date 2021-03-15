Silent Not Gone: A paramedic’s view of the opioid epidemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — “When you take somebody’s high away, and they wake up, with a room full of people standing around looking like me, they don’t like that. You just took away a high. And now they think they’re in trouble. And so it’s not unusual to have very combatant patients, that they’re ready to fight. They go from not breathing, to ready to fight. Right now.”

Tyler Rhodes is an Emergency Responder. He’s on the frontlines of the opioid crisis in North Carolina.

“We compartmentalize, you know, whatever you might be thinking about, or feeling to accomplish the task. This is a task driven industry.”

The task at hand for him is fighting the opioid crisis, and it carries a steep toll.

“You can’t just carry those compartments forever.”

Overdoses from opioids are at a record high since the pandemic.

In December 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported overdose death rates were the highest ever recorded for a single 12-month period. Between May 2019 and May 2020, around 81,000 people in the United States died due to an overdose.

Rhodes has experienced that increase as a responder. He says his frustration oddly isn’t with the people, but rather what the drug turns them into.

“They’ll be passed out in the car at a traffic light. And the needle’s still hanging out of their arm and they’re not breathing and then you hit them with some narcan and they don’t know why you’re there. And then they tell you that they didn’t do anything. And you’re like okay, well, you know. Here’s the syringe. Here’s the spoon you cook it in. And there’s all these people that say you’re blue in the face and you’re not breathing. So it’s not them lying.”

Those same substances, says Rhodes, offer a release to some EMS workers struggling with personal or professional issues.

“The reality of it is that there’s plenty of EMS workers who abuse narcotics, and alcohol, and other vices, just as much as the public. We’re not immune to the problems of society. Nobody is.”

The main weapon in the fight against opioid overdoses has been naloxene, also known as narcan.

North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human services has started a harm reduction initiative which includes resources on how to obtain and use naloxene. Besides these strategies, Rhodes has learned another valuable tool in helping people deal with addiction.

“You are encouraged to listen. And at the same time you don’t tell people just what they want to hear.”

Rhodes has heard many confessions in the bed of his EMS truck during his 17 years as a first responder.

“People have problems, and their family can escalate the problem. And so they don’t want to open up and talk to them. But they don’t know you. So if they don’t know you, you’re probably not to judge them”

“How is that like as an EMS worker, to go to someone, help them, and then have to re-go back and help them again, for something that they’re doing to themselves?”

“Maybe there’s an opportunity, the third time this week, to get through them, ‘you’re on a bad path. It’s going to take just one more occasion, you know, whoever calls, doesn’t get there for twenty minutes, and there’s nothing we can do,”

Even with those tools, EMS isn’t always there to help.

“It’s not always reversible. There’s some actions that you can do, that we can’t fix. You just got to be aware of that.”

Due to the growing opioid crisis, his work as an EMS responder has changed over the years. The state has started several initiatives to educate first responders about how to handle opioid overdoses.

“Before a lot of education in intervention, I assumed it was a person’s choice. Why do you choose to do this. When in reality drugs, and alcohol, and other things, it does change, physically their brain, and it does change how they process information”

The fight against opioids addiction and overdoses is difficult but Rhodes remains hopeful as he continues to fight the crisis from the frontline.

“I would say that’s probably more human nature, than just giving up. Even those that have, say they have given up. I would say more people are more positive. They are embarrassed a lot of times with some interactions with us. But, then there’s other times they want to open up and talk. Like I told you earlier, it’s more than talking, it’s listening.”

