Surf City home lights up for the holiday season

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A family in Pender County is continuing its tradition of giving people something to look forward to during the holiday season.

Every year for the past nine years, the decorations get bigger and the community’s support gets greater. Lake Linda’s Christmas Lights began after the Register family noticed a lack of Christmas lights in the community.

The display is named after their grandmother, Linda, who was diagnosed with oral cancer a few years ago. She is now cancer-free. The Register family says they take about two to three months to decorate their property.

This year, they’re making pathways wider, adding social distancing so people can walk through the display safely. People can also stay in their cars and drive through the display. They can listen to local station 89.5 FM to hear holiday music synced to the lights.

Homeowner Mike Register said he took a month off his job and spent seven days a week working to

get everything ready.

“That’s what keeps us going is the people, honestly,” Register said. “We enjoy doing it, but if it didn’t matter, we’d probably stop.

“If somebody hadn’t seen it before when they come in here, they’re pretty amazed by what we do.”

The family is still making calls to see if Santa or the Grinch will make an appearance. They said people can come as many times as they want because the family will continue adding decorations throughout the season.

People can drive or walk through the display, located at 218 Old House Road, free of charge. The family is collecting Toys for Tots and donations are accepted.

The Register family will have their home glowing every night until about 10:30 p.m. through January 1.