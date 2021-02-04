‘You never get tired of it’: Davidson County woodturner makes beautiful, intricate items

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — 87-year-old Bobby Davis loves riding his bike.

“I like it for my health, but I enjoy it more than anything,” said Davis, who also enjoys turning something besides the pedals on his bike. He turns wood on his lathe. “It gets your mind off everything else and just a good way to spend the day.”

He got started creating from wood in the early 1980s.

“I’ve been turning off and on ever since and so far, I’ve turned 232,” he said.

Many of his creations have come from gluing together individual pieces of wood that results in various patterns in the finished piece. His father was a woodturner, but he’s taught himself how to do what he does.

“It’s a lot of trial and error,” he said. “I learn by trial and error.”

Some of his more complicated pieces can take over a week to make.

“It’s time-consuming and takes a lot of patience but it’s also enjoyable and you never get tired of it,” Davis said. “Between this and bicycle riding I love them both.”