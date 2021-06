MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The 63rd Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is one of the biggest events of its kind on the East Coast.

It’s a chance to get out on our beautiful waters and experience something we don’t get to see at the shore. It’s also a pressure-packed situation to catch that big blue marlin and walk away with the big prize money.

Kelci O’Donnell got the chance to spend the day on a boat to see what it’s all about. Click the above video to learn more.