Feel Good Friday: 93-year-old veteran to receive high school diploma

ALVIN, TEXAS (WNCT/NEXSTAR) — Texas native Pat Moore was on track to graduate with the class of 1946 from Alvin High School. But, life had other plans.

Moore, a teenager at the time, was drafted to the Air Force just two months before he graduated. That was 75 years ago. When he returned home, he got a job and often thought about getting his diploma.

Now, decades later, Alvin High School is helping the 93-year-old veteran close that chapter of his life.

“He will actually wear a gown, an Alvin High School graduate gown, and we have some special surprises planned for him,” said Carol Nelson, Alvin ISD Superintendent. “The board will present him with his diploma.”

To make the ceremony even more meaningful, Pat Moore’s great-granddaughter is also graduating this year with him.