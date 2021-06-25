Feel Good Friday: ‘Alive at Five’ back in Morehead City after year off due to coronavirus pandemic

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Music, food and fun were all back at Jaycee Park in Morehead City during the first “Alive at Five” on Friday.

The weekly summer music concert series kicked off at 5 p.m. on Friday. The event had been postponed since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is scheduled to run through the summer and is free to the public. There’s also free parking, and people with boats can pull up to Jaycee Park. You’re encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Click here for more details.

Check out the videos Kelci O’Donnell had during our 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. newscasts about the event.