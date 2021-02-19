Feel Good Friday: McDonald’s Shamrock Shakes, Oreo Shamrock McFlurry fundraiser to benefit local families

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The month of March and St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, which means Shamrock Shakes and Oreo Shamrock McFlurries are back on the menu at McDonald’s across the country.

For nearly half of a century, a percentage of the item’s proceeds directly supports our area’s own Ronald McDonald House. This year, that continues.

A portion of every Shake and McFlurry sold from Monday, February 15 until Wednesday, March 17 will support families staying at the two Ronald McDonald Houses of Eastern North Carolina and the other five Houses across the state. With just a few dollars, customers can enjoy the minty, green classic and an exciting dessert while supporting a night stay for a family in need.

A portion of money from the purchase, 25 cents, will go directly in support of the house, something Executive Director Meghan Woolard says helps every family that comes through.

“That’s one thing I love about our charity. It’s that all funds that come in go directly to support our mission and that is to provide a temporary place of comfort for families while they have a sick or injured child in the hospital,” said Meghan Woolard, Executive Director, Ronald McDonald House ENC.

Ronald McDonald Houses across the country support local families, keeping them close to their young children while they are being cared for at local hospitals for life-threatening illnesses or injuries.

“Families with a child being treated at an area hospital shouldn’t have to worry about where they will stay, if they can afford it, when they might get their next meal or shower,” said Wade Dixon, Board Vice President of Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Carolina. “They should only have to worry about supporting and loving their child. That’s where the local Ronald McDonald House comes in and where customers’ small change can make a big difference.”

This year’s fundraiser comes at a pivotal time for North Carolina’s Ronald McDonald Houses. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Houses have been forced to cancel fundraising events, experienced a decrease in donations and limitations on volunteer support due to safety precautions. In 2020, North Carolina’s McDonald’s restaurants raised $44,079 in support of their charity of choice – a goal they hope to exceed in 2021.