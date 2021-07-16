Feel Good Friday: NC man celebrates 95th birthday at roller rink

HICKORY, N.C. — It’s not every day that you see someone nearing a century in age still kickin’ around. That is exactly what North Carolina’s own Gene Elliott is doing.

This week, Elliott is celebrating his birthday doing what he knows best– roller-skating.

He is celebrating his 95th birthday, showing us that age is just a number.

“Give me five minutes, ten minutes in that little game room over here and I’ll teach you how to skate,” said Elliott.

The great-grandfather loves to skate. In fact, he has been doing so since he was five years old. Now, 95-years-young, the golden-ager still laces up his own skates and dances to the beat of the tunes played at Skateland USA in Hickory.

This week, Elliott is gathering with friends and family where he feels the youngest, right at the rink.

“My daughter roller-skates, my son roller-skates. We’re just a roller-skating family,” said Elliott.

Past and present employees at Skateland told reporters that no matter what, Elliott always finds a way back to the rink.

“He would come every week and skate for an hour, hour and a half,” said

“It’s amazing he’s still skating like he is,” added Kenneth Rhodes.

The sport forever changed Elliott’s life years ago and is one reason he celebrated another year of life. Elliott said he is already looking forward to celebrating his 100th birthday doing what he loves the most– being active at the skating rink.