Feel Good Friday: New Bern Fire Department’s random act of kindness brightens 5-year-old boy’s day

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — TikTok, a popular social media app, has a way of bringing people together. 5-year-old Allen Lewis and his mother, Whitney Hill, decided to hop on the trend and try out one specific dance.

It’s called the “chicken-wing dance,” and Allen Lewis is practicing every day to perfect his moves.

“I love the chicken-wing song,” Lewis said with a big smile.

On Thursday, he took the time to show WNCT some of his moves over Zoom.

“We did it at home and we went to other places. We did it at Target, we did it at the swimming pool, at Target and at Starbucks,” his mother said. “When we got done, I said it was time to go home.”

One specific recording of the dance is gaining traction on social media, featuring Allen and three of New Bern’s firemen.

“Right before we got to our house, they [the firemen] were working on the fire hydrants. Allen was like ‘mommy, mommy, please go talk to them and ask if we can do the chicken-wing dance with them’,” said Hill. “I said, ‘Um, they are really busy buddy. Let’s not bother them’.”

Lewis proceeded to do what a five-year-old does best: ask again.

“He said ‘mommy, please!’ So, I went up and said ‘Guys, I know you are really busy but would you mind doing this TikTok dance with my son? And they were like, yea’,” said Hill.

The few minutes that the firemen took out of their workday to spend with Whitney and her son is bringing joy to people in Eastern North Carolina and beyond.

“It was awesome. It makes me feel so good and overall we were really excited and really happy that they did it,” said Hill.

It’s a simple act of kindness that Allen Lewis and his mother will be talking about for a while.