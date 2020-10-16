Feel Good Friday: October 16

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Happy Friday everyone! Here at 9OYS, we want to make sure you are seeing the positive light amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This Feel Good Friday features one of the latest TikTok trends people are taking part in and how one woman’s dream became a reality after long years of hard work. Check out our full Online Original video for the details.

As stated during Friday’s broadcast, here is our best attempt at creating the trending video on TikTok:

Do you have positive stories you would like to share? Send an email to kodonnell@wnct.com with the subject ‘Feel Good Friday’.

See the good in each day!