Feel Good Friday: Shaq’s random act of kindness

ATLANTA (WNCT/NEXSTAR) — Shaquille O’Neal has more than enough flashy rings, but now he’s buying one for someone else. This week’s Feel Good Friday features the NBA star’s random act of kindness.

A video recently posted to Instagram shows O’Neal paying for a man’s engagement ring at a Georgia jewelry store.

In the video, he passes his personal credit card to the salesman. After buying the ring, Shaq shakes the hand of the man who will soon be popping the question with a brand-new engagement ring.

After the video went viral, Shaq talked about it on TNT.

“You know what happened yesterday? I was in Zales looking for some loop earrings… and I saw a guy come in. He was so shy… and he was asking “How much do I owe?” Shaq said. “So I asked them, how much is the ring?”

“I’m just trying to make people smile… that’s all,” Shaq said.

The 7-foot-1′ basketball great is no stranger to good deeds. In fact, we featured him just last year on one of our Feel Good Fridays.

O’Neal was driving on I-75 near Gainesville, Fla., when he witnessed a motorist’s tire blow out on the highway.

He pulled over, offered his assistance and waited with the driver to make sure he was safe until police arrived.

Shaq is a big man, with a big heart, doing good for people whenever he can!