Feel Good Friday: Ohio teacher empowers students with uplifting messages

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) – It’s no secret educators are coming up with unique ways to keep students engaged during the pandemic.

But one teacher in the Twinsburg City School District has taken on that challenge with tremendous success.

Students at Wilcox Primary School hear and repeat uplifting affirmations every day. It’s all thanks to their kindergarten teacher Monique Waters.

After sharing a short video clip with her more than 72,000 Instagram followers, Waters is getting tons of social media love.

“I actually was kinda shocked because I share videos all the time. So I was like, ‘Oh wait, people are like, liking this one a lot,’” said Waters, who has been an educator for eight years. It’s her first year at Wilcox.

The 29-year-old Cleveland native shouts out the inspiring words first thing every morning to set the tone for the day ahead.

“I always try to instill just like positivity into my students and just reminding them of who they are. And this year, I really wanted to put a focus on like social-emotional, just because I just feel like the kids are going through just as much as the adults are going through and I want to make sure they’re OK,” Waters said.

Waters said the positive daily exercise is inspired by a song from Sesame Street.

Kate Beaumont’s 6-year-old twins, Hudson and Ellison, are students of Waters. She said her teachings are also being felt at home.

“They feel so comfortable and so safe in her classroom. And they just come home everyday so excited about school and I know they get that from her,” Beaumont said.

Now, these little future leaders are learning an important less we can all apply to our daily lives.

“As long as you continue to encourage yourself and speak positively of yourself, and things like, we can get through this,” Waters said.