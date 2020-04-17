Feel Good Friday: April 17

(WNCT) Whether you are winding down your day or just getting started, here are some positive stories to boost your morale!

***

To kick-off this week’s Feel Good Friday, we head to Pittsburgh, P.A. where a smart woman is doing her part by staying home. But, there was one small dilemma– she was running out of beer!

93-year-old Olive Veronesi has been self-isolating at home. After realizing her stock was running low, Veronesi held up white board with the words ‘I need more beer’ along side of a can of her favorite brew, Coors Lite.

The image was widely shared on social media, leading Coors Lite to respond on Twitter that ‘beer is on the way!’

Veronesi received several cases from Coors Lite and people who saw her photo.

***

Many people are finding ways to pass time while they are at home. One family got creative and made use of their time with household items and a ping-pong ball.

Their goal– to land the ball in the cup. After many tries later, they got it! Their reaction is priceless! [See video above]

***

With the coronavirus temporarily closing the doors of churches, Facebook has become a way for religious leaders to reach worshipers.

In Butler, Missouri, a local pastor accidentally delivered his daily devotional with Facebook filters on!

For two and a half minutes, Pastor Scott Mowery had an assortment of cat ears and wizard hats on, entertaining his viewers. The best part– he had no idea!

It was not until he read the comments that he realized what was going on.

“People were like ‘he did that on purpose’,” cheerfully said Pastor Scott Mowery, Immanuel Baptist Church. “My mom who is talking to me later says I know that face and you didn’t know that was happening.”

***

In Las Vegas, health care workers and first responders got a very special surprise last week up above, in the sky!

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds flew over the Las Vegas Valley and its nearly 18 hospitals to show their thanks for the people who are working everyday to stop the spread of COVID-19.

***

In Arkansas, graduation is quite literally turning into a big production. Our sister station, KARK, reports that Clinton High School seniors will step into the spotlight for a one-of-a-kind graduation video.

Each student will receive a scheduled time over the next few weeks for a production company to record them walking across the stage. After each student from the class of 2020 is finished, the videos will all be edited together into a memorable “graduation ceremony.”

The production will then be played on a big-screen, at a drive-in!

The High School will allows two cars per graduate to pull up and enjoy the ceremony.

***

Closer to home, 9OYS Reporter Camila Barco joined Jacksonville First Responders this week as they celebrated local health care workers.

Signs were held up thanking the staff for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic, accompanied by rounds of applause!

***

As COVID-19 continues, it’s important to embrace the change! We want to hear from you! Send us your ‘Feel Good Friday’ stories via email to kodonnell@wnct.com or tag us on social media.

The only way we can get through this is together.