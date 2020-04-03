Feel Good Friday: April 3

(WNCT)- While we are all hearing many sad stories about the coronavirus, it can be easy to fall into a rut. That’s why we are making an effort to share positive news!

9OYS is sharing positive stories from across the country for ‘Feel Good Friday.’ We are providing this as a way to show that there is good that can come from each day. All you have to do is sit back and see the silver lining.

–

Birthday’s come once a year and COVID-19 will not stop the party from going on!

Across the country special days are celebrated, each with a similar theme– social distancing!

15-year-old Abigail Hubbard celebrated her big day in Greenville. Over the weekend, friends and family decorated their cars and gathered to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ on her special day.

–

William “Bill” Lapschies

In Oregon, William “Bill” Lapschies is celebrating both his 104th birthday and his recovery from the novel coronavirus!

When asked how it feels to be 104-years-old he answered, “Pretty good. I made it. Good for a few more!”

Carolee Brown said it was not exactly how she planned to celebrate her father’s 104th birthday, but she is happy he is around.

–

The world may feel like it’s on pause with the pandemic, but some wheels have to keep turning, including those of truck drivers.

In West Virginia, 13-year-old Logan Miller understands the importance of essential workers like truck drivers. He is using his monthly allowance to make bagged lunches for drivers as they travel across the country.

He feels that this is one small gesture to keep the wheels moving!

–

Health care workers are hopping on the TikTok trend, creating light-hearted videos to encourage people to stay home.

–

Cassie and Patrick Charvat, newlyweds

They are not the only ones taking to social media this week. One Greenville, N.C. couple was forced to get creative after having to cancel their wedding ceremony.

They said ‘I do’ at the magistrates office instead. Afterwards, the couple commemorated the day in a very modern way– by creating a TikTok to share with family and friends!

As COVID-19 continues, it’s important to worry less, smile more, and embrace the change! We want to hear from you! Send us your ‘Feel Good Friday’ stories via email to kodonnell@wnct.com or tag us on social media.

The only way we can get through this is together.