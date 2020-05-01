Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Feel Good Friday: May 1

Feel Good Friday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Happy Friday everyone! Here at 9OYS we want to make sure you are seeing the positive light amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This Feel Good Friday we feature special guest Zoom calls, the #PushUpstoPushThrough challenge and much more. Check out the Online Original video above for all of the good vibes.

Do you have positive stories you would like to share? Send an email to kodonnell@wnct.com with the subject ‘Feel Good Friday’ for a chance to be featured.

See the good in each day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV