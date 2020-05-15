Feel Good Friday: May 15

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Happy Friday everyone! Here at 9OYS we want to make sure you are seeing the positive light amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This Feel Good Friday we feature a special COVID-19 survivor family reunion, social-distancing car parades, dinosaurs handing out free face masks and much more! Check out the Online Original video above for all of the good vibes.

Do you have positive stories you would like to share? Send an email to kodonnell@wnct.com with the subject ‘Feel Good Friday’.

See the good in each day!