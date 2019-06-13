The flags flying at the Field of Honor are there to recognize the everyday heroes in our lives, whether military, teacher, parent, grandparent or friend.

Now you can enter to have a hero in your life recognized!

Entrants must include their name, phone number, e-mail address, and a brief written description, 300 words or less, nominating a candidate and outlining why the nominee is a hero in his or her life in order to enter.

From all of the entries received 10 people will be chosen to have a flag recognizes them at the field of honor at the Greenville Town Common.

You can visit the Field of Honor now through July 13.