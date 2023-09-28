Girl Power is ALL about female empowerment and “C” loves highlighting women in the community who do just that! 💗👑

In this episode, “C” attends the 2nd Annual Wonder Women’s Conference in Williamston hosted by Katina Harris of Ladies United In Victory Women’s Ministry. Katina shares the reason she created her women’s conference to give women a safe and intimate space to share and connect with other women in a faith-based setting.

